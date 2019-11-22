GREAT FALLS- An agent of the Department of Homeland Security received a possible child pornography lead regarding an upload of potential child pornography in April of 2019.
According to court documents, information from the lead said that a user of the messaging app Kik uploaded potential child pornography.
Court documents also say the information provided Agent Al Kinsey with the IP address that the photo was uploaded from as well, which lead to a house in Great Falls.
Detective Scott Bambenek received a search warrant for the house and when he and Kinsey arrived, finding Derek Johnson at the residence at the time.
Court documents say when Detective Bamvenek and Agent Kinsey were knocking and announcing their presence, Johnson went up to the door before going back into the house and coming back to let them in.
Johnson told the officials that he lost his phone, Detective Bambenek calling it and finding it under the mattress in the master bedroom on the side Johnson sleeps on according to court documents.
After seizing the phone Agent Kinsey noted the Kik app on the home screen.
Court documents say Johnson waived his Miranda rights when he was at the Great Falls Police Department and agreed to talk to Detective Bambenek and Agent Kinsey.
While talking to Bambenek and Kinsey, court documents say Johnson initially said that he lost his phone two days ago and admitted to using the messaging app, Kik, three years ago.
According to court documents, when questioned about losing his phone, Johnson admitted that he had been the only person to use his phone.
Johnson said that when he saw agents from his window at home he knew they were there because of the child pornography, and that he hid his phone to prevent law enforcement from seeing it.
Court documents say Johnson also admitted to using the app several times to chat with other people, and said that about 1,000 images of child pornography would be recovered from his cell phone.
Johnson said that he has an addiction to child pornography and has tried to quit several times, saying that he has deleted the Kik app and re-downloaded it multiple times. Each time, Johnson said he used a chatroom and shared images of child pornography with others, estimating that he shared about 1,000 images of child pornography.
Court documents say Johnson admitted that he most recently used the app to view and distribute child pornography the night before for a few minutes.
When Johnson gave the passcode to the photo application on his phone to officials he told them they would find about 1,000 photos and videos of child pornography on his phone.
Derek Wallace Johnson has been charged with sexual abuse of children and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.