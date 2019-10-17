GREAT FALLS- A Cascade County Juvenile Detention Officer contacted the Cascade County Attorney’s Office with a report from a juvenile who was taken into custody.
Court documents say a minor reported to a juvenile detention officer that he had been assaulted by two men, one of the men was named as Esandro Roman Rodriguez.
The Juvenile Detention Officer referred the matter to detectives in Great Falls.
In statements made by the victim to detectives, the victim said that Rodriguez and the other man picked him up in a car and took him into the garage of a house where told him they were going to, “figure things out.”
Court documents go on to say the victim told detectives that Rodriguez and the other man then started to accuse him of stealing from them.
Rodriguez then hit him with a pistol, bruising his right eye, and held the gun against his head.
The victim said that Rodriguez and the other man then began taking turns burning him through his shirt with a blow-torch and putting cigarettes out on his body all they held down with the gun still pointed at his head.
The victim also said that he was forced to drink rubbing alcohol and that the men took his phone and threatened him until he changed the password so they could access it.
The men also removed the victim’s shirt that was burned and covered in blood before he left.
The victim said that the men let him go because his probation officer would be looking for him if he was not home around 7:00 pm.
Esandro Roman Rodriguez was charged with aggravated kidnapping, two counts of assault with a weapon and robbery.
Article headline updated 10/17/19 at 5:58 pm to reflect that the man was only charged.