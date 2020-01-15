GREAT FALLS- In December of 2019 a Great Falls Police Department Detective received information about another victim involving Aaron Joseph Brott.
Court documents say an official discovered a Facebook Messenger conversation between Brott and the victim, a young woman.
The conversation took place in February of 2019, Brott and the victim discussing the day the two had sex, and the victim possibly being pregnant.
During a forensic interview, the victim said that in January of 2019 they were at Brott’s house when he put his penis inside of her vagina.
Court documents note that Brott was 18-years-old and the victim was 15-years-old at the time of the offense.
Brott is charged with sexual intercourse without consent.