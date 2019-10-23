HELENA- A Montana City man was convicted and charged for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
A release from the Department of Justice says K. Jeffery Knapp was found guilty and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine with three years of supervised release.
“Felons who possess firearms are a threat to community safety. Mr. Knapp’s conviction sends the message that persons illegally possessing firearms will be held responsible,” Said U.S. Attorney Alme.
According to the release, the prosecution presented evidence that when law enforcement searched Knapp’s home with a warrant and found 16 firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
The release says two pistols were found on what appeared to be Knapp’s side of the bed in the house, and since he was convicted of two felonies in Colorado and that he knowingly illegally possessed firearms.