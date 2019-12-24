GREAT FALLS- Around 3:30 pm, December 23, officer Rick Brinka responded to a report of an argument between two people that became physical, one of the people not letting the other leave the house.
When officer Brinka arrived, court documents say the defendant was already in custody.
The defendant is identified as Jaxon Parker Buchholz and documents say his grandmother was the one who reported the incident.
According to court documents, Buchholz told officer Brinka that he had an argument with the victim, his girlfriend, but would not say what they were arguing about.
Buchholz told officer Brinka that he did not harm the victim and that he broke her phone because she was always on it, not because she was trying to call for help.
When officer Brinka talked to Buchholz’s grandmother, she said the victim wanted to leave and Buchholz got angry and would not let her go.
According to court documents, Buchholz’s grandmother said Buchholz held the victim down and sat on her at one point to keep her from leaving and smashed her phone on the ground, making it unusable.
Buchholz’s grandmother also said that she did not notice if Buchholz punched, kicked or hit the victim.
The victim’s mother was also talked to by officer Brinka and confirmed what Buchholz’s grandmother said. The victim’s mother also saying that Buchholz held the victim down and would not let her leave, and that she did not notice if Buchholz assaulted the victim.
Officer Brinka noticed scratches on Buchholz’s neck, court documents saying both Buchholz’s grandmother and the victim’s mother said they were from the victim as she was trying to get away while Buchholz was holding her down.
Another officer contacted officer Brinka and said the victim had bruises on her legs, arms and neck. The officer also said that the victim told him Buchholz punched and hit her while he was holding her to the ground by her neck, which he said was apparent by marks he had on her neck and throat.
When the other officer first arrived on scene, court documents say he said Buchholz initially ran away and tried to get into buildings.
Jaxon Parker Buchholz has been charged with strangulation of a partner or family member, criminal destruction or tampering with a communication device, unlawful restraint and obstructing a peace officer.