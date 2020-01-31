GREAT FALLS- Thursday morning a deputy was dispatched to a house in Vaughn after a report of an assault.
Two witnesses who lived at the house with the victim were talked to by the deputy.
Court documents say the first witness told the deputy that Shayne Hickman, his wife and the victim arrived at the house to drop the victim off.
Hickman and the victim then began arguing, Hickman then hit the victim with a closed fist multiple times on the head, causing the victim to lose consciousness.
After hearing the commotion, the other witness says that’s when he went outside and saw Hickman standing over the victim’s unconscious body while his wife was trying to separate him from the victim.
Hickman then got back into his car with his wife and left the scene.
After Hickman left, the victim regained consciousness and went inside the house.
Court documents say while the deputy was speaking to the victim, he lost consciousness for about 15 minutes, and when he regained consciousness he repeated the same phrase over and over again for about 10 minutes.
The victim was transported to Benefis after medical personnel arrived to assess him, finding that he was not able to fully regain consciousness.
Hickman was located by the deputy in Vaughn and placed under arrest.
Court documents say Hickman has a criminal history in Texas, Oklahoma and Montana along with numerous entries for domestic assaults with weapons as well as with deadly weapons.
Shayne Hickman has been charged with aggravated assault.