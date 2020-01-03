GREAT FALLS- Early in the morning Friday, January 3, a Great Falls Police Officer saw a large cloud of smoke around the intersection of 1st Avenue North and 8th Street North.
Court documents say when the officer approached, he saw a white Chevy pickup truck driving in the intersection with a large “burnout” in the intersection that looked fresh.
When the officer got to the intersection, the truck was on 8th Street North before turning down 4th Avenue North.
The officer followed the truck, the driver turning down 7th Street North when the officer caught up, the officer’s affidavit noting that the truck was driving in a circle around the block, the man later telling the officer he saw the patrol car so he didn't stop at his house on 8th Street North.
The officer stopped the truck on 7th Street North, the driver identified as Kyle Norman Heupel.
Court documents say Heupel had his 13-year-old brother-in-law in the truck and the officer noticed the odor of alcohol coming from Heupel as they spoke.
Heupel admitted to drinking earlier and as he was getting out of the truck to perform a field sobriety test, the officer’s affidavit says there was an odor of marijuana coming from him as well.
According to court documents, Heupel refused to provide a breath sample and showed signs that he was impaired during the field sobriety test.
A small amount of marijuana was found in Heupel’s pocket before he was transported to the Cascade County Detention Center and more was found after he arrived.
Heupel was on probation at the time for two counts of criminal endangerment involving a firearm according to court documents.
Kyle Norman Heupel has been charged with criminal child endangerment, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, driving while suspended/revoked, careless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.