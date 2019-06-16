Man Cave provides free hair cuts for dads on Fathers Day

GREAT FALLS – Fathers from all over Great Falls were heading over to the Man Cave today to see local barber Victor Padilla, where he and his fellow barbers were giving away free haircuts to fathers and men who need a hand up.
“Growing up I never really had a dream necessarily, you know people would ask me and I've never told them, like, now that I stand here in front of you today, like this is my dream at twenty-seven years old,” said Victor Padilla a barber at the Man Cave.
This Father’s Day Victor is on a mission to help the men of Great Falls get a hand up in their lives without just giving a hand out.
“Honestly to cut and the people we invited to cut, like the mission or people who can’t necessarily afford it, you know get those guys cleaned up, because you don’t have a hand up in life to be able to move on tomorrow and start their week off on a Monday morning,” said Padilla.
This is the first year the Man cave has hosted this event and with Victor’s help, the men of Great Falls were able to come in, get a fresh hair cut, and leave feeling like a new man, regardless of their situation.
“The fact that I inspire people through cutting hair is something that words can’t explain, the fact that people can literally get a haircut and change their life. It’s not like winning the lottery, it’s not money or material things, it’s literally a haircut and it changes people lives and I love that I inspire people because of that,” said Padilla.
You can find Victor and the other barbers at the Man Cave in Great Falls, where they’re always ready to give you a fresh new look.