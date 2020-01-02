Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 40 TO 50 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 70 MPH, ARE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...EASTERN TETON, EASTERN PONDERA, TOOLE, CASCADE AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. && MOLDAN

...A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN MEAGHER...JUDITH BASIN... SOUTHWESTERN FERGUS...SOUTHWESTERN CHOUTEAU AND EASTERN CASCADE COUNTIES... AT 220 PM MST, A SNOW SQUALL WAS LOCATED 12 MILES NORTHEAST OF GEYSER, OR 13 MILES NORTH OF STANFORD, MOVING EAST AT 50 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... STANFORD, BELT, DENTON, HOBSON, GEYSER, HIGHWOOD, NEIHART, RAYNESFORD, WINDHAM, MOCCASIN, MONARCH, SLUICE BOXES STATE PARK, ACKLEY LAKE STATE PARK, SAPPHIRE VILLAGE, STOCKETT, UTICA, TRACY, CENTERVILLE, COFFEE CREEK AND ARMINGTON. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... HIGHWAY 200 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 0 AND 65. HIGHWAY 89 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 16 AND 71, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 72 AND 89. VISIBILITIES WILL DROP QUICKLY TO LESS THAN A QUARTER OF A MILE IN THIS SQUALL. USE EXTRA CAUTION IF YOU MUST TRAVEL INTO OR THROUGH THIS DANGEROUS SNOW SQUALL. RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY AND POTENTIALLY SLICK ROADS ARE LIKELY TO LEAD TO ACCIDENTS. CONSIDER DELAYING TRAVEL UNTIL THE SQUALL PASSES YOUR LOCATION.