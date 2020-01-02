GREAT FALLS- Law enforcement was dispatched to a house on 18th Street south after a 9-1-1 hang up.
When law enforcement arrived, an officer’s affidavit says they talked to the victim who ran out of the house when they arrived, Gralen Eugene Hobble Jr. being seen chasing her out as she left.
The victim told an officer that she and Hobble had been drinking the night before and that they got into an argument that morning.
The victim said she threw some clothes at Hobble and said something to the effect of if he didn’t like it there to leave, Hobble responding by forcibly grabbing the victim by her arms to “make her listen.”
Hobble noticed the victim had a phone in her hand and broke it before throwing it, the victim being unable to find it to call for help.
The victim told the officer she tried to leave several times during the incident, telling Hobble out loud that she wanted to leave. Hobble responding by calling the victim names and demanding that she “listen to him.”
Hobble threw the victim to the bed multiple times, keeping her confined to the bedroom by force.
The victim noticed Hobble’s phone on the floor, picking it up and hiding it until Hobble allowed her to go to the bathroom.
Once in the bathroom, the victim called 9-1-1 and whispered the address she was at before hanging up.
When the victim saw law enforcement outside she asked Hobble to let her get a drink of water and ran out of the house.
The victim said the incident had been going on for two hours before law enforcement arrived.
According to the officer’s affidavit, the victim had bruises on her forearms along with reddish, swollen bruises on her upper arms.
Hobble told a deputy that he and the victim had gotten into a fight the night before, and the following morning he was lying on the couch when she threw clothes on him and told him to get out. Hobble admitted to grabbing the victim by the arm to turn her arm and said he forced her to listen during the argument.
The officer’s affidavit says Hobble has two prior convictions of partner or family member assault.
Gralen Eugene Hobble Jr. has been charged with partner or family member assault, unlawful restraint and criminal destruction of or tampering with a communication device.