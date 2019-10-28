Over the weekend, an 11-year-old girl was walking home from a friends house when she noticed a blue van pull over and park. As she continued, a man stepped out and told her to get in.
She then took off running and screaming towards her home. Once home, she told her parents what happened and pointed out the van, which was still parked on the street. They were able to get the license plate number before the van took off.
Police stopped the van and confronted the driver, Samuel Miles and a passenger. Miles claims he was looking for a girl friend's house when he got out of the van to wipe snow off the street sign so he could read it. He said he had seen the girl and told her to just keep going.
His passenger had a different story as to why they were in the area and had said Miles said something to the girl and she ran off looking frightened.
Miles has a criminal history with one prior conviction for statutory rape and two prior convictions for crimes against a child. He is being charged with one count of attempted kidnapping. His bond is requested at $75,000.
