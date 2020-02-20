ROOSEVELT COUNTY- In January of this year, Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a deceased woman at her home in Culbertson.
According to RCSO, the woman was identified as Ramona Hilton Naramore.
It was later determined the cause of her death was homicide by asphyxiation.
Wednesday evening, the woman’s live-in boyfriend, Clovis Christopher Geno, was arrested at a house in Bainville on a warrant for Deliberate Homicide according to RCSO.
Geno is being held in the Roosevelt County Jail and his bond is set at $500,000.