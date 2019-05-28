GREAT FALLS – A man was arrested in Great Falls Saturday evening after he allegedly performed sexual acts on a woman without consent while the two of them were intoxicated.
Charging documents reveal that Brandon Lee Trombley faces one count of sexual intercourse without consent.
An officer from the Great Falls Police Department reportedly found Brandon “engaged in a sexual act” with the alleged victim while on patrol near a bus stop by Target.
The woman was transported to Benefis ER for a sexual assault examination. When speaking to the officer, she said Brandon did not have permission to perform the sex act, and was upset to learn about the incident.
Brandon was also taken to the hospital due to his allegedly drunken state. The officer arrested him once he was medically cleared.
The State has requested his bond to be set at $25,000, and Brandon must go through an alcohol monitoring program within 24 hours of release from custody.