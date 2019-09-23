GREAT FALLS - A man faces several felony charges after police responded to a report of a man abusing a little girl.
Kenneth Hamlin is being charged with one felony charge of tampering with witnesses or informants, as well as misdemeanors for partner-family member assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer.
The incident happened Saturday when police responded to a Motel 6 after they received reports of abuse on a female child.
Upon arrival, officers came in contact with Hamlin. According to court documents, Hamlin became very defensive and refused to let the officers in to check on three young girls.
Two officers then grabbed onto Hamlin to prevent him from entering the room. They say Hamlin immediately started to resist.
He was told multiple times to stop resisting and to put his hands behind his back. He didn't comply and was tased.
One child in the room said Hamlin pulled on a girl's ears and ripped out her earrings, causing bleeding, and then spanked, slapped, and punched her.
Officers say the girls were very emotional and confrontational. One did admit her ears were bleeding earlier, but she did not elaborate further.
Officers requested video from Motel 6, but because of a malfunctioning camera, there was no video of the incident.