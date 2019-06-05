GREAT FALLS – Authorities arrested a man on May 18 for reportedly raping a then 15-year-old girl while she was intoxicated last year.
Court documents say that Jadon Tayte Jennings, Dakota Hadlock and an unidentified man, all in their early 20s, gave the girl about 14-15 alcoholic drinks in the suspect’s truck while they were parked by the river on Lower River Road.
The alleged victim told officers that Jennings then sexually assaulted her.
The girl told officers she remembers walking across railroad tracks after the alleged incident, and passed out next to some large rocks. Jennings eventually dropped her off at a friend’s home, later telling her not to talk about the incident.
The alleged victim said she believed the men knew about her age, since she had told Hadlock about it earlier that day when he said Jennings liked her.
In an interview with police, Jennings admitted to having sex with the victim and said he knew her age.
Jennings is charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent. Since he was five years older than the teenager, who was under the age of consent at the time, Jennings potentially faces prison time of anywhere between four years to life. He may also receive a maximum fine of up to $50,000.
Jenning is set for a status hearing on Sept. 10, and his trial is set for Sept. 23.