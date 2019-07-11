GREAT FALLS – A man was arrested Wednesday after police responded to reports of an alleged sexual assault that took place six years ago.
Damian Lee Garner reportedly assaulted a five-year-old girl in July 2013 while the both of them were at the KOA campground in Great Falls, according to court documents.
Deputies with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office started investigating the case after the girl, now 11, told her teacher about the incident.
Law enforcement proceeded to hold separate interviews with the alleged victim and Garner. In speaking with CCSO deputies, Garner admitted to the allegation and said he was alone with the girl at the campground in 2013.
Garner would have been 15 during the reported assault, but documents reveal that he does not fall under the Montana Youth Court Act since he is over the age of 21.
His bond has been requested at $25,000, which is reportedly meant to protect the public and make sure that he does not leave the state while the request is processing. However, he may have to wear a GPS monitoring device if he’s given a lower bond.