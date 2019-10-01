GREAT FALLS- An officer was dispatched to a hotel on Central after reports of a man with a crowbar trying to break into a room.
According to court documents when the officer arrived two women pointed towards an alley where another person was pointing towards a man who was crossing the street.
The man walking away, later identified as Jerry Walraven, was told several times to stop and continued to walk away, the officer eventually forcing him to the ground.
Documents say Walraven was intoxicated and had what looked like a jack handle.
After securing Walraven in the patrol car the caller and others at the scene told the officer that Walraven had knocked on a hotel room door, forced his way in when it was opened and demanded money.
The room’s occupants told the officer that they did not know Walraven and that he had the metal bar in his hand while yelling, the occupants thinking he was going to hurt them.
Jerry Walraven was charged with aggravated burglary and obstructing a police officer or other public servant. Alcohol monitoring will also be required for Walraven prior to release because he was intoxicated at the time.