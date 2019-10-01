GREAT FALLS- On September 29 a realtor called police, saying it looked like someone was staying in a house that was supposed to be vacant on 4th Avenue North.
According to court documents, the officer on the scene noticed a lot of trash and food left in the house, also finding an old key cutter and several un-cut keys.
A neighbor reported seeing a Native American man and woman leaving the garage and driving away on a four-wheeler.
A day later another call came in about suspicious activity going on at another house on 5th Avenue South that was supposed to be vacant as well.
The caller told officers that someone was trying to break into a house and he followed the person trying to break into Lions Park where police caught up with them.
When officers searched the man, identified as James Steven Rowe, he admitted to having a needle in his pocket that he used to inject methamphetamines.
Officers also found two un-cut keys in his pocket and Rowe told them that he was on the 5th Avenue South property, but he was only ever outside looking inside because a friend told him he could stay there.
The caller, who had gone to the house that day to get it ready for the next renters, told officers that he did see Rowe inside of the house and that he did not have permission to be inside.
Boot prints left in the backyard up to the back door helped officers identify Rowe as the one who had taken out a pane of glass from the back door so he could unlock it and enter the house.
After being read his Miranda rights, Rowe admitted to being inside the houses and taking a 4 wheeler from one, telling officers that he stayed in the houses because it was cold outside.
James Steven Rowe was charged with theft, two counts of criminal trespass to property, burglary, criminal mischief, and criminal mischief of drug paraphernalia.