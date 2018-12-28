One man is in custody after a December 26th incident where he allegedly shot at a bouncer at the Buffalo Saloon.
According to court documents Dexter Dubois had a handgun in the bar which is prohibited. The bouncer escorted Dubois out of the bar and he pointed the gun at the bouncer. Dubois pointed the hand gun a second time and fired one shot before fleeing the scene.
At 12:30 AM that morning, Dubois turned himself in to GFPD and brought the firearm with him with the magazine removed and the chamber empty.
During a police interview with Dubois, he said the bouncer and another male had followed him outside the bar to smoke on various occasions. Dubois said he overhear the bounce say he was going to punch him in the face.
After Dubois began to believe he was going to get punched he went and got a pistol out of the car and brought it into the saloon with him. He said to police he knew this was prohibited.
According to Dubois the bouncer followed him out and out of fear for his own safety pointed the gun at the bouncer. He fired the gun at the ground and claimed it was accidental and fled the scene.
He is charged with Felony Assault with a Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon in a Prohibited Place.
The state Requests his bond at $5,000 dollars.