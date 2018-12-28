Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES AT KINGS HILL PASS, 4 TO 6 INCHES AT MONARCH AND GEYSER, AND 2 TO 4 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS POSSIBLE. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 60 MPH. * WHERE...MEAGHER, JUDITH BASIN AND CASCADE. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. STRONG WINDS COULD CAUSE BLOWING SNOW, POOR VISIBILITY, AND HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH. * TIMING...EARLY SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WATCH MEANS THERE IS THE POTENTIAL FOR A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT. SUSTAINED WINDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH, OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR STRONGER, MAY OCCUR. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. &&