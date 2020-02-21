GREAT FALLS- Thursday night, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper noticed a man’s car tires straddling the solid white line that divides a middle lane and a turn lane on Smelter Avenue.
Court documents say the trooper initiated his overhead lights, and when the driver of the car, later identified as Kenneth Scott Row, pulled over, he hit the curb with his tires.
When the trooper made contact with Row, he noticed he was not wearing his seatbelt, documents noting that his eyes were watery and bloodshot, his movements were deliberate and clumsy, and that his speech was slow and slurred.
Row told the trooper he did not carry his license with him and indicated he was not licensed when asked according to the officer affidavit.
Through law enforcement records, the officer found that Row’s privilege to drive was suspended for a failed chemical dependency course and an unpaid reinstatement fee.
Row admitted to having a drink while driving, the trooper noticing a nearly empty open container of whiskey in the passenger’s seat.
The officer affidavit says when the trooper opened the right door to grab the bottle, he saw a second, matching bottle underneath the seat that was also open and nearly empty.
After being read his legal rights, Row said the bottle on the seat was the one he was drinking from.
Row was only able to perform one of three field sobriety tests.
A preliminary breath sample indicated Row’s BAC was 0.318.
Row has three lifetime DUI convictions according to court documents.
Row’s level on the Pre-trial Safety Assessment tool is one, court documents say the State respectfully requested he be released on his own recognizance.
Kenneth Scott Row has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol 4th offense, driving while suspended/revoked, unlawful possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle on highway and failure to wear seatbelt.