GREAT FALLS - Court documents say a 20-year-old man stole a pizza delivery vehicle - and was found with incriminating pizzas soon after.
Police say on Sunday around 4:30 pm, 20-year-old Isaac Wells stole a Howard's Pizza truck.
Steve Krattiger, an employee at Howard's Pizza, reported the stolen vehicle not only had pizzas inside, but his personal cell phone as well.
In total, the delivery truck is valued at $18,000.
Several people later called and reported a Howard's Pizza delivery truck driving erratically towards the College of Technology.
Wells allegedly ditched the truck at Aspen Apartments, grabbed the pizza, and got into a light blue 90s Oldsmobile with four other people.
Great Falls Police Department found the Oldsmobile and searched it, and say they found the stolen keys, pizza, cellphone, and license plates.
GFPD reported Wells smelled strongly of alcohol but refused to take a breathalyzer test.
Wells was arrested and held at Cascade County jail on three counts of theft, driving without a valid license, reckless driving and unlawful possession of an intoxicating substance.
A court date has not yet been set. If Wells posts bond, he will have to be equipped with a Remote Alcohol Testing device 24/7.