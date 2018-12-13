Chazkay William Ouzts is facing multiple charges after police say he broke into his pregnant ex-girlfriend's apartment by kicking in the door.
On December 13, 2018, GFPD responded to a reported home invasion on 11th Avenue South. When they arrived on the scene, a woman told officers her ex-boyfriend and father of her unborn child had forced his way into her apartment by kicking in the door, causing less than $1,500 in damages. The victim says she told Ouzts to leave but instead he challenged another man in the apartment to a fight.
Ouzts reportedly charged the man, punching him in the face several times and then placed him into a headlock before stabbing him in the head with his keys. The victims say the attack finally stopped when a neighbor helped force Ouzts out of the building and he fled the scene.
Ouzts was later found and arrested on the 1300 block of 29th Street South.
The female victim told law enforcement, Ouzts had been abusive in the past, so she feared he would hurt her when he forced his way into the apartment. Court documents show he has no adult criminal history, but has a lengthy juvenile past, including Partner or Family Member Assault.
He is now charged with Aggravated Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Assault, and Partner or Family member Assault. Due to the violent nature of the crime, the State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $20,000.