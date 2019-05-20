[UPDATE - 5/21/2019 5:19 PM] - All of the testimonies have been heard Tuesday in the trial of Roberto Salaman-Garcia. The day concluded with Garcia giving a statement where he said he didn't do anything and that he was just checking the riders' seat belts. The court was released for the evening after Garcia's testimony and will re-adjourn Wednesday morning at 8:30 AM for deliberation from the jury.
GREAT FALLS - Roberto Salaman-Garcia has been accused of four counts of sexual assault since the initial July 30 incident, when he allegedly assaulted Great Falls Police Department Det. Katie Cunningham.
It is our policy to not name victims of sexual assault, but Det. Cunningham has given us permission to release her identity.
In each case Garcia is accused of groping the victims while checking their seat belts on the Speedway Electric Car Zone.
Since his arrest he was ordered to stay in the state of Montana until the conclusion of his trial.
The trial was scheduled for Monday at 1 pm, but delayed to 4 pm for jury selection.
Garcia also has an interpreter to help him communicate with the jury and judge.
The case is set to restart on Tuesday, May 21 at 8:30 am.