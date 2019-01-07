GREAT FALLS- One Great Falls man is facing charges for exposing his genitals to a child on multiple occasions.
Court documents say Jose Zapata is accused of showing his genitals to a girl under the age of 16 and masturbating in front of her in at least three separate incidents.
Zapata has a criminal history that includes a prior conviction for Voluntary Manslaughter. He is now charged with Sexual Abuse of Children and Indecent Exposure (Minor Under 16 Years of Age).
The State has requested his bond be set in the amount of $150,000.