MONTANA - For the Mountain Mamas of Montana, helping others is just another day at the park. Now, they are expanding their efforts in hopes to get more funding for projects across the Treasure State.
The Mountain Mamas have focused their efforts on bringing awareness to areas that land water conservation funds are used for, but not in the areas you might be thinking.
They mean in city parks, pools, playgrounds and even sports fields, areas that provide families safe environments to bond and grow.
“Having those outdoor experiences that they can build on and get confidence and learn from, it’s so special to me, it’s so special for parents all across Montana and all across the U.S. and we are so lucky to have the LWCF that has provided the opportunities for our kids and hopefully their kids to come,” said Becky Edwards, Executive Director, Mountain Mommas.
This is all in an effort to raise awareness for a new senate and house bill that could give a full funding amount of 900 Million Dollars for LWCF projects in the state of Montana.
