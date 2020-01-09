GREAT FALLS- Malmstrom Air Force Base is now one of several bases no longer participating in the trusted traveler program.
Before the program was suspended as long as the driver had a valid I.D. to get on base anyone in the car could come on without a pass between 6:00 am and 10:00 pm.
Starting January 9, if you want to get on base everyone in the vehicle must have a pass, no matter what time of day it is.
Malmstrom says people should expect wait times to increase just a bit at the gate as well as the visitor center.
Malmstrom gave a statement saying, “There is not one particular incident that prompted the change. We continually assess the security of our installation and take necessary precautions to ensure our people and assets remain safe and secure.”