GREAT FALLS- Exercises are being conducted by Malmstrom Air Force Base from October 18 to 29.
Military exercises will be taking place in and around Malmstrom according to a release from Malmstrom Air Force Base.
An increase in the presence of emergency vehicles, convoys and helicopters can be expected by the community.
Exercises involve extensive planning and coordination across Malmstrom, as well as other installations which provides unique training for assigned units and partners according to the release.
Installation gate access may be affected as well due to enhance security procedures are performed on inbound traffic.