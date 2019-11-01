GREAT FALLS- Malmstrom Air Force Base posted a health advisory about drinking water on the base.
The post says the advisory is a precautionary measure in response to a potential presence of bacteria in the on-base water supply.
Malmstrom says the water is safe for drinking, making ice, food preparation, brushing teeth, hand washing, showering, bathing and washing dishes.
They also say that the water does not need to be boiled but anyone with specific health concerns, a severely compromised immune system, infants, and some elderly people may be at an increased risk and Malmstrom recommends these people seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.
Samples of the water supply have been taken and sent to Energy Labs in Helena for testing.
The results of the samples are expected to be back by November 2 at 4:00 pm.
If the samples come back indicating a bacterial concern, Malmstrom says they will issue a Boil Water Notice.
Malmstrom says they are doing all they can do to resolve the issue.
According to the post from Malmstrom, the cause of the pressure loss was a water pump that was overloaded by routine maintenance. Malmstrom says that personnel flushed the water lines for several hours to ensure adequate disinfection levels across the base.
For more information, you can call Bioenvironmental Engineering at 406-731-1580 (Mon-Fri 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.) or 406-781-9319 (on-call phone), 341 OMRS/SGOJ, 7300 North Perimeter Rd Malmstrom AFB, MT 59402.
Click on Malmstrom's Facebook post below to read the whole advisory: