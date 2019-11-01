GREAT FALLS- Malmstrom Air Force Base posted the all clear for a health advisory about drinking water on the base.
Malmstrom posted an update on the drinking water status saying they are pleased to report all water tests for Malmstrom Air Force Base have returned negative for any potential bacteria.
The original advisory was a precautionary measure in response to a potential presence of bacteria in the on-base water supply.
Malmstrom said the water at the time was safe for drinking, making ice, food preparation, brushing teeth, hand washing, showering, bathing and washing dishes.
They also said that the water did not need to be boiled but anyone with specific health concerns, a severely compromised immune system, infants, and some elderly people may be at an increased risk and Malmstrom recommends these people seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.
Samples of the water supply were taken and sent to Energy Labs in Helena for testing.
According to the post from Malmstrom, the cause of the pressure loss was a water pump that was overloaded by routine maintenance. Malmstrom says that personnel flushed the water lines for several hours to ensure adequate disinfection levels across the base.
Click on Malmstrom's Facebook post below to read the original advisory: