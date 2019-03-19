Malmstrom AFB honored several of it's airmen today for rescuing an individual caught in a snowstorm, a vehicle rollover accident, and Cascade County District Judge John Parker, all within the span of 8 days.
Colonel Jennifer Reeves described the airmen at Malmstrom AFB as smart and engaged; always making good decisions and doing the right thing.
For the airmen involved in these recent rescues, it always has been, and always will be, about making a difference.
“I like the idea that I'm actually making a difference in this world and trying to change as many lives as I can,” says Tyler Shepherd, a Senior Airmen at Malmstrom AFB.
For many, this is exactly what they signed up for; and in the end, their sacrifice has no limits.
“Ultimately just her safety,” “I was concerned, I was worried,” “We all made the call to go down there and help her out. It was just the right thing to do,” explained several of the troops at Malmstrom AFB.
While they might consider this just another day in the books, their loved ones have a slightly different perspective.
“I just knew that he would do great things,” “I always knew that he would do great things,” explains some of the wives to Malmstrom’s airmen.
No matter how they ended up where they are today, when they were asked why they do what they do, the answer was simple.
“I'd say pleasure in serving our country,” “Because I wanted to serve my country,” explain the airmen.
At the end of the day, their sacrifice doesn't come off with their uniform, and having a ceremony to recognize that was pretty special.
“It's good to get some recognition out there because what our commander did say is true. A lot of us do the right thing every day and it does go unnoticed,” says Richard Corpus-Munoz, a Staff Sgt at Malmstrom AFB.
No matter what the situation is, Malmstrom AFB is always ready to help out their community and do the right thing.