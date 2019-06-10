According to a report by the Military Times, nearly 5,000 immigrant children are currently in need of a home.
Malmstrom AFB is one of three bases being considered as temporary shelter for them.
Fort Sill in Oklahoma and Fort Benning in Georgia are in the running as well.
With unoccupied kids continuing to come across the border illegally, the Office of Refugee Resettlement is looking for more housing space until sponsors, such as family members, can be found to take care of the kids.
All three installations are currently being inspected by the department of Health and Human Services, with a goal to use unoccupied property to house anyone under the age of 17.
This isn't the first time something similar to this has been done.
According to the Military Times, 2,000 immigrant children were housed at Fort Sill back in 2014.
Currently, inspections are still underway, with Malmstrom and Fort Sill being the farthest along in the whole process.
However, there are still several steps that would need to be made in order for a base to open their doors.