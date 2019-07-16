GREAT FALLS – Malmstrom Air Force Base now has a new commander for its 341st Force Support Squadron.
Major Kristina Eclevia accepted the role during a change of command ceremony on the base Monday, according to an official release. She’ll take over from Major Samantha Miller, who is travelling to Washington D.C. to work at The Pentagon.
Eclevia was part of Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, before she came to Malmstrom AFB.
The 341st Force Support Squadron helps provide worldwide combat support and community services for the wing in its mission to enhance readiness, according to Malmstom. The group provides services to thousands of airmen, hundreds of civilians and over 3,000 family members stationed on base.
For more information, you can contact 341st Missile Wing Public Affairs at (406) 731-4043.