MALMSTROM AFB - In an effort to get Malmstrom Air Force Base mission at the forefront of Great Falls, the 341st Missile Wing has announced the renewal of their Speakers' Bureau program.
The focus of these speaking engagements will showcase the contributions MAFB is making to both ethe community and national defense.
According to Mike Whetston, Chief of Public Affairs at the base, “Having a speaker from Malmstrom is a great way to get introduced to the base, and of course we look forward to having the community attend our Open House on Jul. 13th and 14th to learn even more.”
Groups requesting a speaker should email the Public Affairs office at 341MWPA@us.af.mil at least 30 days prior to the requested date with the following information at a minimum: (1) date, (2) time, (3) organization, (4) event, (5) topic, (6) format, and (7) point of contact name, phone, and email.
For more information or questions, contact the 341st Missile Wing Public Affairs office at (406) 731-4050.