Malmstrom AFB and others help save man from falling off cliff in Belt

BELT – Several safety agencies, including Malmstrom Air Force Base and Montana Highway Patrol, saved a local man from falling off the edge of a cliff on Monday evening.
The man, who was not identified, was hanging onto a root after he slid from loose ground while climbing up near a logging creek campground, according to the Belt Rural Volunteer Fire Department.
Once safety authorities arrived around 9:40 PM, members of the Malmstrom AFB were able to save the man with a helicopter. He reportedly did not suffer any injuries.
The move came once a crew from Belt Rural Fire Department (BRFD) decided they needed specialized equipment to save the man.
Other groups on the scene include, Belt Ambulance, Cascade County Search and Rescue, Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flight and Great Falls Emergency Services.
In a written statement, the BRVFD said, “A very special thank you to the crew of Blade 61 and all those who were behind the scenes to make such a great rescue in the dark of night in a rugged, mountainous area!”