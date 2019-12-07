GREAT FALLS – The 'National Girls Collaborative Project' has teamed up with Mercedes Benz and Mattel to create a grant, focused on inspiring kids to chase their dreams, and one local organization is using the grant to spread that message across the Treasure State.
“This program where they are giving out about 50,000 cars nationwide and these cars are re-creations that Ewy used to win the Argentina Grand Prix, and the point is they want to give them out to organizations that would give them to people to show them that you can bust down barriers and show inclusion and diversity,” said Josh Hughes, President, Add-A-Tudez Entertainment.
This is a huge message for Hughes and his company but you may be asking how exactly does a matchbox car relate to diversity and inspiration?
For that, let's travel to Argentina roughly 60 years ago.
Its early November in 1962 and race fans from all over gathered to see who will be the next Argentinean Grand Prix Champion.
The race is known for being one of the world’s most dangerous, with multiple wrecks and causalities every year.
But for one driver nothing would stop them from making history. She had this to say in an interview with Mercedes-Benz.
“They said I could never finish, so I finish first,” said Ewy Rosqvist.
This is the message Ewy Rosqvist wanted to deliver for women everywhere and by adding her message to each of these model cars it can live forever with not only children here in Great Falls but children across the country.
“Its one thing to tell girls oh yeah racing is just for you as it is anyone else but it’s a totally different thing when you hand them a car that is a replica of the car that the first woman to ever win the Argentina Grand Prix Drove because all of a sudden its real it creates the connection that this is a real thing and that this really is for me,” said Josh Hughes.
Hughes plans on handing these cars out to kids all across Montana. He hopes that they make a lasting impression to inspire the kids of Montana to always follow their dreams.
“The nice thing about giving them that car is that this way you’re not just having one event where you’re telling them once they have something they can put on their shelf at home and every time they look at it, it can be a reminder of the barriers that sometimes society puts in front of you are just imaginary,” said Josh Hughes
In January, Hughes will be partnering up with a fellow grant recipient here in Great Falls for a special event for some students in the Electric City.