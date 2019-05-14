GREAT FALLS - If you planned on visiting the Children’s Museum of Montana, you may notice a new display, but not in the traditional fashion with the rest of the exhibits.
You’ll see boxes with the American colors and military uniforms as the C.M.O.M. celebrates their donation event: Make May Matter.
“We will be collecting donations to send care packages to our troops overseas," said Alex Thompson, the Children's Museum of Montana's Education Director. "They do such amazing work for us all year round and here at the Children’s Museum we kind of just want to give back this month.”
Thompson also shared that some of the more popular items to donate include:
-Beef jerky
-Magazines
-Personal hygiene items
If you can’t make it out to the Children’s Museum to donate they have donation buckets available at Home Depot and Wells Fargo.