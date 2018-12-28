Major change in weather coming our way

Much of central Montana has been blessed with a pretty mild winter so far. But things are about to change at the end of this week.
The National Weather Service says the next system that comes through could be quite significant for the mountainous regions of our state.
The northern Rockies could see wind gusts up to 100 mph and 12 inches of snow, and the little and big belts could see similar winds and snow totals.
With the warm temperatures before the storm, It could make conditions quite hazardous.
“With that cold front that’s coming down on probably Sunday morning, dropping temperatures and a little bit of warm roads ahead of that a little bit of snow and wind it could get pretty ugly for times on Sunday especially the northern Rockies,” said Erik Gustafson, Meteorologist for NWS Great Falls.
The National Weather Service also said with these recent warm spells ice on reservoirs and lakes might be a lot thinner than usual.
If you’re an ice fisherman you should take precautions when going out and always check the ice before heading out.