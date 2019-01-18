GREAT FALLS- According to the Montana Farmer's Union one person each month dies from an ATV accident in Montana.
And now, they're using a simulator to show people of all ages how to properly ride so that one death becomes zero. Here's how it works.
Once a person hops on this simulator, you'll ride as if you were going up or down steep hills, or getting tipped from side to side. Its purpose is to have the rider become more aware of when they may tip or fall off the ATV.
This one is set up at MAGIE in the Expo Park and there's roughly six simulators like this one across the United States. The Farmers Union plans to make this a travelling simulator and work their way into the schools to start that safety education at an early age.
"The idea is to go anywhere we can possibly go with it to raise awareness. It will be free of charge as to whoever wants to bring it to their area statewide,” said Justin Loch with MFU.
This simulator costs 6,500 dollars. Montana farmers union says they got this idea from partnering with the South Dakota Farmers Union who's had their simulator for one year. The Union is still working to compile data about how this has helped educate the public.