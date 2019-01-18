Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... AN ICE JAM IN... NORTHERN CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 1015 PM MST SATURDAY. * AT 1012 AM MST, LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTED AN ICE JAM CAUSING MINOR FLOODING IN GREAT FALLS, ALONG THE MISSOURI RIVER. THE FLOODING HAS CLOSED RIVER DRIVE UNDER THE TRAIN TRACKS NEAR ELECTRIC CITY WATER PARK. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREAT FALLS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. ICE JAMS ARE UNPREDICTABLE. WATER LEVEL MAY RISE OR FALL SUDDENLY WITH NO NOTICE. &&