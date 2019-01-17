2019 MAGIE in full swing

The 2019 MAGIE is underway at the Montana Expo Park and the organizers of this event say this year is the biggest yet.
The MAGIE is something farmers, ranchers, and vendors alike all look forward to. It’s the largest agriculture event in the state, and possibly the northwest.
Numerous vendors say it's quite a boost to their bottom line, and taking place during winter means its perfect timing to plan for the next growing season.
“It's proven to be just a great event. Professionally, culturally, socially, it’s on the calendar in central Montana that the MAGIE happens,” said Dan Manella.
The MAGIE organizers say it grows every single year, and this year is no exception. More vendors showed up than ever before from not only right here in Montana, but across the country as well.
“It's a great place for vendors, equipment dealers, manufacturers, to meet the farmers and ranchers that do all the work here in central Montana.”
The vendors we spoke to said the MAGIE is getting better and better every year and they hope that continues in the future.