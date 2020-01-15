GREAT FALLS - Staff Sergeant Manuel Trevino, Jr was found dead by Cascade County Sheriffs Tuesday, January 14th.
Malmstrom Air Force Base sent out a press release this afternoon stating the circumstances around SSgt Trevino's death are under investigation.
SSgt Trevino was a defender with the 841st Missile Security Forces Squadron.
“The Malmstrom family is a close-knit family and the loss of one of our own affects us all. A tragedy of this type is felt by each and every member,” said Col. Jennifer K. Reeves, 341st Missile Wing Commander. “Our priority right now is providing the family members with the support and services they need to work through this difficult time.”