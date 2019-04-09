If you've been craving some pizza from MacKenzie River Pizza Company, the bad news is you're going to have to wait.
MacKenzie River has closed their doors to do some minor renovations throughout the restaurant.
The current renovations include brand new flooring throughout their main entrance as well as their kitchen area.
In addition, they're adding more printers into the kitchen to make communication with the staff a little bit easier.
As a result, this could mean you'll be leaving with a full stomach sooner than later.
“It's kind of more of a communication thing in our kitchen. More tickets, so it's easier for them to communicate to each other and yeah, get the food out faster,” Jeremy Fuhringer, the General Manager of MacKenzie River Pizza Company in Great Falls.
MacKenzie River has been closed since Monday, April 8th, and if everything goes according to plan, will re-open 11 A.M this Friday, April 12th.
After that they will resume normal business hours.