GREAT FALLS - A national organization recognized Loy Elementary School in Great Falls as one of 'State Schools of Character' in 2020 -- the only school chosen in Montana.
Character.org recognizes schools and districts in each state committed to prioritizing "character development which has a positive effect on academic achievement, student behavior, and school climate," according to a press release.
"These schools' representatives, including educators, parents, and students, are working together to create stronger communities that exemplify the character strengths of honesty, caring, and responsibility," Character.org Board Chair and Interim CEO Dr. Arthur Schwartz said in the release. "We are honored to be validating their efforts and sharing their inspiring work with schools and school districts throughout the United States."
Out of almost 200 applicants, Character. org says Loy Elementary is among 81 schools in the nation chosen as 2020's 'State Schools of Character.'
“We could not be more proud of this accomplishment and school recognition! To be named a State School of Character is the culmination of a multi-year goal that has involved every stakeholder in our community," Loy Principal Kim Ray said in the release. "It has been our privilege to create a culture and climate that values the development of a deliberate effort to build better citizens and a community of character.”
Loy Elementary is now in the running for the 'National School of Character' -- the organization's greatest honor.