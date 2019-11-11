GREAT FALLS - The connection between Loy Elementary and the military is one not many schools get to share.
Earlier today, families filled the gymnasium to watch students sing songs and give speeches on what it means to celebrate Veterans Day.
The assembly kicked off with a presentation of colors by Malmstrom Airmen and the national anthem sung by a local student from C-M-R High School.
After that, the different grade levels began giving their performances.
One of the student speakers took a few minutes to tell us about what Veterans Day means to them.
“Not treating it like a normal day not just coming home slacking off and watching TV but like doing something together as a family that’s why people are protecting our freedom so we can be together,” said Seth, 6th Grader at Loy Elementary.
The assembly gave constant reminders of the importance of taking a step back and enjoying time with our families while celebrating the freedoms our vets have fought for.