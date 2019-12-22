GREAT FALLS - The City Commissioners Meeting has a full plate for this week including a possible increase to the Alcohol Rehabilitation Fund and more.
The proposed increase would give the Rehabilitation Fund over eight thousand dollars as an addition to what they already have.
The DUI Services Agreement between Cascade County Corrections and the Cascade County DUI Task Force will be looking to get its county cost of six thousand dollars approved.
The Meals on Wheels and the Home Attendant Program will be dividing a grant of over twenty thousand dollars they received from the Hampton-Collins Memorial Foundation.
These are just some of the items on this week's agenda for a full list you can find the link here.