Looking into the New Year for Great Falls

GREAT FALLS - At the beginning of every year, city officials meet up to talk about ways to help make Great Falls a better place for everyone.
The range of topics can get broad so we asked city officials to get an idea of what might be on the plate for the start of 2020.
Some of the issues discussed include improving the economy and downtown area but one common theme from last year was still a focus going into this year.
“We need to get younger people interested in being a bigger part of the community and I don't just mean government, I mean Chamber of Commerce for example and United Way and community activities we need younger people in that,” said City Commissioner Owen Robinson.
Getting some younger faces more involved is one piece of the puzzle for the city.
Last year we saw different programs launch to help make this a reality and mayor Bob Kelly had this to say on what has him excited for 2020.
“I know the tourism group here Visit Great Falls Montana has a $100,000 grant and there looking for some ideas. We are looking to see a major festival that may be around arts or music and I think that is something to look forward to I’m anxious to see that competition calm down and to see what comes forward,” said Mayor Bob Kelly
These aren't the only goals for this year, Mayor Kelly is hoping to also help more personal issues in the community.
“I think we as a community need to take the initiative to solve some of the issues we have here. Whether its partner violence or mental health issues we see popping up from time to time and the plight of our high school kids who are homeless,” said Mayor Kelly.
Mayor Kelly hopes to start more conversations on these subjects, hoping to inspire more ideas and creativity from the public.
“I think the other thing that is really important is to recognize the narrative of our town and talk about it with others Great Falls is a great community and if we don’t love our city who will,” said Mayor Kelly.
The official meeting for the Mayor and City Commissioners will happen later this month and the location has yet to be set.