Looking for spring break activities for the kids?

GREAT FALLS- Now that winter is fizzling out we're still getting "spring" snowstorms, and the City of Great Falls is making sure you and your families have something fun to do this weekend reminding us, that those Montana summer days are almost here.
Tomorrow, April 20th the City of Great Falls is hosting "Swim and Gym" at the Mustang Center at the Montana School For the Deaf and Blind.
With the Morony Natatorium Pool shut down, and families calling up the city asking where their kids could swim or play during these spring-winter weekends, they decided to create this event.
We asked the city if it's planning on building another indoor pool to replace the Morony Natatorium Pool, and they're not sure what the plan is, but in the meantime, the city said they're grateful the Mustang Center is letting them utilize their pool.
"We still have swim lessons. We still have water aerobics. We're trying to keep all the programs going. It's just in a little bit smaller pool. We're looking towards the future,” said Brittanie O'Connell, City of Great Falls Pool Manager.
Kids can come by between 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. to enjoy an open swim, dodge ball, and relays. It costs $5 per person. For more information click here.