GREAT FALLS- 40 years of the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, and this weekend, it's safe to say Montanans from all over will be showing up. But, what makes this winter rodeo such a must do every year?
Lois Hill has attended almost every single one of these rodeos unless she absolutely somehow couldn't hence probably some crazy snow storm.
She told me it's the comradery, and a way for people to get outside of their homes after the holiday season is over to share those "remember when stories".
“Especially this rodeo in the winter you don't see your rodeo friends from fall till spring so it's a good time to get together and visit,” said Hill.
Like when one of the girl contestants from Miss Rodeo Montana got bucked off in the grand entry and in that same year she ended up winning Miss Rodeo Montana.