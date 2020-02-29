LEWISTOWN- Starting March 1, the logo contest for the 2020 Chokecherry Festival begins.
The winning design will be used as the logo for the 31st Annual Chokecherry Festival held on September 12, 2020.
Designs must be received by the Lewistown Chamber Office on or before April 30, 2020.
Those entering a design must include their name and phone number of the artist as well as having “Chokecherry Festival 2020” and “Lewistown, MT” on the design to be considered. Digital submissions should be in high resolution for quality reproduction in larger formats.
The winning design will be selected by the committee on May 1, 2020.
For more information, you can call 406-535-5436 or stop in the Lewistown Chamber of Commerce at 408 Northeast Main Street.