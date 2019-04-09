4 out of 5 Native American women are affected by violence today. This is according to the coalition to stop violence against native women.
But now a self defense seminar in fort Belknap is hoping to reduce that number.
A self defense class hosted by the eagle child consulting and enforcement is teaching women how to protect themselves if they are being victimized by sex trafficking or domestic violence.
The U.S. department of social justice has found Native American women face murder rates that are ten times higher than national average.
Billy running-fisher explained to us some of their techniques like joint manipulation and our core styles are aikido and crab macaw
The women who participated in this training learned how to use pepper spray, (ky-doe) kaido sticks and fire arms.
And another good tip from Billy to follow, be aware of your surroundings when traveling by foot and always try to travel in groups.