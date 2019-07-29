Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK... NORTHERN BROADWATER...NORTHWESTERN MEAGHER AND SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES UNTIL 1100 PM MDT... AT 1027 PM MDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING COLLAPSING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 14 MILES SOUTHWEST OF WOLF CREEK TO NEAR EAST HELENA. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 25 MPH. WINDS GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE SHOWERS AND STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HELENA, EAST HELENA, MARYSVILLE, YORK, SPRING MEADOW LAKE STATE PARK, CANYON CREEK AND BLACK SANDY STATE PARK.