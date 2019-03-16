CHINOOK – The Chinook Volunteer Fire Department has offered to fill water containers starting Saturday for those affected by frozen pipes, according a press release.
The volunteer fire department says they will be available at the firehall on 1201 Illinois St during Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM for anyone who has frozen water lines to get water containers filled.
Chinook city remind residents to run a steady stream of water “about the size of a pencil,” to prevent water lines from freezing, since warmer temperatures can cause the frost to expand and freeze lines, according to the press release.
Additionally, the Chinook City Council has reportedly approved a $10 credit towards the March 2019 bill for all water users in the area to offset the expense of running water to keep lines from freezing.
We’ll provide more updates as they come into our newsroom.